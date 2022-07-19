DNA: Xi Jinping laid 'conditions' for Islam in China

In our country, there is a constant attempt to appease Muslim and it is constantly tried to set the narrative that Muslims in India are in danger. Chinese President Xi Jinping has said three big things about Muslims, but the countries advocating Islam are now silent on this.

| Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 12:00 AM IST

