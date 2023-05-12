NewsVideos
videoDetails

Emergency can be imposed in Pakistan!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 12, 2023, 04:44 PM IST
Looking at the current situation in Pakistan, Emergency can be imposed. A discussion is going on in the cabinet meeting in Pakistan regarding this.

