trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2665784
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Family Sues Google Maps For Allegedly Directing Man Off Collapsed Bridge

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 04:03 PM IST
The family of a North Carolina man has sued technology giant Google for negligence. The man died when he drove off a collapsed bridge while following instructions from Google Maps. Citing a lawsuit, Philip Paxson drowned after his Jeep Gladiator plunged into Snow Creek in Hickory.
Follow Us

All Videos

S Jaishankar America Visit: Big news regarding Jaishankar's America tour
play icon0:51
S Jaishankar America Visit: Big news regarding Jaishankar's America tour
Love Birds Parineeti, Raghav Arrive In Udaipur Ahead Of Wedding
play icon0:58
Love Birds Parineeti, Raghav Arrive In Udaipur Ahead Of Wedding
“PM Modi made our dream come true” BJP MP Diya Kumari on passage of Women's Reservation Bill in RS
play icon1:7
“PM Modi made our dream come true” BJP MP Diya Kumari on passage of Women's Reservation Bill in RS
Tamannaah Bhatia Looks Elegant Her Traditional Attire At Mumbai Airport
play icon0:58
Tamannaah Bhatia Looks Elegant Her Traditional Attire At Mumbai Airport
Farah Khan, Sajid Khan Snapped Together In Mumbai
play icon0:54
Farah Khan, Sajid Khan Snapped Together In Mumbai

Trending Videos

S Jaishankar America Visit: Big news regarding Jaishankar's America tour
play icon0:51
S Jaishankar America Visit: Big news regarding Jaishankar's America tour
Love Birds Parineeti, Raghav Arrive In Udaipur Ahead Of Wedding
play icon0:58
Love Birds Parineeti, Raghav Arrive In Udaipur Ahead Of Wedding
“PM Modi made our dream come true” BJP MP Diya Kumari on passage of Women's Reservation Bill in RS
play icon1:7
“PM Modi made our dream come true” BJP MP Diya Kumari on passage of Women's Reservation Bill in RS
Tamannaah Bhatia Looks Elegant Her Traditional Attire At Mumbai Airport
play icon0:58
Tamannaah Bhatia Looks Elegant Her Traditional Attire At Mumbai Airport
Farah Khan, Sajid Khan Snapped Together In Mumbai
play icon0:54
Farah Khan, Sajid Khan Snapped Together In Mumbai
Google Maps,US,death,Wrong Directions,