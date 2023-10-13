trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674688
NewsVideos
videoDetails

First phase of Israel's ground attack on Gaza begins today

|Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 11:20 AM IST
Israel Palestine War: Today is the seventh day of war between Israel and Hamas. Meanwhile, today Israel will launch ground attacks on Gaza, due to which the war is expected to escalate further.
Follow Us

All Videos

Israel Ultimatum To United Nations: Israel has given advice to the United Nations
play icon3:48
Israel Ultimatum To United Nations: Israel has given advice to the United Nations
India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023: Tight security arrangements in Ahmedabad
play icon4:55
India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023: Tight security arrangements in Ahmedabad
Israel-Hamas War: First Group Of Indian Passengers Stranded In Israel Arrives In India
play icon1:15
Israel-Hamas War: First Group Of Indian Passengers Stranded In Israel Arrives In India
Israel issues new warning to Gaza people
play icon10:14
Israel issues new warning to Gaza people
Israel Palestine War Update: Second most Popular leader of Hamas, has been killed
play icon1:21
Israel Palestine War Update: Second most Popular leader of Hamas, has been killed

Trending Videos

Israel Ultimatum To United Nations: Israel has given advice to the United Nations
play icon3:48
Israel Ultimatum To United Nations: Israel has given advice to the United Nations
India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023: Tight security arrangements in Ahmedabad
play icon4:55
India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023: Tight security arrangements in Ahmedabad
Israel-Hamas War: First Group Of Indian Passengers Stranded In Israel Arrives In India
play icon1:15
Israel-Hamas War: First Group Of Indian Passengers Stranded In Israel Arrives In India
Israel issues new warning to Gaza people
play icon10:14
Israel issues new warning to Gaza people
Israel Palestine War Update: Second most Popular leader of Hamas, has been killed
play icon1:21
Israel Palestine War Update: Second most Popular leader of Hamas, has been killed
israel ultimatum to hamas,israeli war coverage,israel vs hamas today,Israel,Hamas,Hamas attack,hamas attacks israel hostages,hamas attack video viral,hamas attack 2023 live,Gaza,gaza live stream now,gaza israel war live,rocket attack,rocket attack on israel,Israel Palestine,israel palestine war,Palestine,palestine and israel,palestine attack israel live,Netanyahu,Benjamin Netanyahu,Missile attack,missile attack scene israel,breaking,Trending,world news,