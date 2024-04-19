Advertisement
Flights diverted in several cities of Iran after Israeli attack

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 19, 2024, 12:12 PM IST
Israel has fired missiles in retaliatory attack against Iran. After the attack, flights have been diverted in many cities of Iran. To know more about the same, watch this report.

