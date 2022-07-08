Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe shot in chest

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot in the chest by an assailant. This deadly attack took place on Shinzo in the Japanese city of Nara, where he was giving a speech at an event. The police have arrested the suspected attacker from the spot.

| Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 11:28 AM IST

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot in the chest by an assailant. This deadly attack took place on Shinzo in the Japanese city of Nara, where he was giving a speech at an event. The police have arrested the suspected attacker from the spot.