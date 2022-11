Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan questions the appointment of new army chief

The war has broken out over the new army general of Pakistan. Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has raised questions on the appointment of the new army chief. During this, Imran has called Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif a robber and Asif Ali Zardari a thief. Watch this report.