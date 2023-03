videoDetails

Former PM of Pakistan might be arrested anytime today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 04:26 PM IST

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan may be arrested today. In this connection, Lahore police has reached with arrest warrant and 1300 policemen have also been called. Explain that a non-bailable warrant has been issued against Imran. Know in detail in this report, why will Imran be arrested?