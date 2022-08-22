NewsVideos

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan may be arrested

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran is in controversy in the case of hate speech. It is alleged that he is speaking against the government and the courts without any evidence. After which he has been blacklisted in the media

|Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 11:05 AM IST
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran is in controversy in the case of hate speech. It is alleged that he is speaking against the government and the courts without any evidence. After which he has been blacklisted in the media

All Videos

Desh Superfast: Farmers' Mahapanchayat at Jantar Mantar today
4:40
Desh Superfast: Farmers' Mahapanchayat at Jantar Mantar today
Jammu And Kashmir: Police recovered 10-12 kg IED in Tral
1:54
Jammu And Kashmir: Police recovered 10-12 kg IED in Tral
Farmers' Mahapanchayat at Jantar Mantar today
2:24
Farmers' Mahapanchayat at Jantar Mantar today
BJP drags Telangana CM’s family into Delhi liquor policy row
3:8
BJP drags Telangana CM’s family into Delhi liquor policy row
2024 Elections: Modi vs Who?
3:33
2024 Elections: Modi vs Who?

Trending Videos

4:40
Desh Superfast: Farmers' Mahapanchayat at Jantar Mantar today
1:54
Jammu And Kashmir: Police recovered 10-12 kg IED in Tral
2:24
Farmers' Mahapanchayat at Jantar Mantar today
3:8
BJP drags Telangana CM’s family into Delhi liquor policy row
3:33
2024 Elections: Modi vs Who?
imran khan arrested,Imran Khan,imran khan arrest,imran khan arrested news,imran khan arrest news,imran khan arrest latest news,imran khan today,imran khan latest,Imran Khan PTI,imran khan latest news,imran khan speech,imran khan news,imran khan today news,Imran Khan rally,imran khan will be arrested,Imran Khan protest,imran khan fir,imran khan jalsa,imran khan breaking news,Pakistan news,Hindi News,Latest Update,Hate speech,Rally,Supreme Court,