Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan may be arrested
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran is in controversy in the case of hate speech. It is alleged that he is speaking against the government and the courts without any evidence. After which he has been blacklisted in the media
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran is in controversy in the case of hate speech. It is alleged that he is speaking against the government and the courts without any evidence. After which he has been blacklisted in the media