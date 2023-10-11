trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2673869
Gaza faces electricity crisis after Israel Attack

|Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 02:14 PM IST
Israel Vs Hamas Today: Israel is seen continuously attacking Hamas. Meanwhile, the citizens of Gaza are facing electricity crisis. The fuel will run out within a few hours and it is expected that there will be complete darkness in Gaza.
