Glimpse of India seen in PM Modi's gift

|Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
PM Modi met US President Joe Biden at the White House. During this meeting, PM Modi gave many gifts to Joe Biden, in which a glimpse of India was visible. The PM gave a wooden box to Biden. From sesame seeds of Tamil Nadu to salt of Gujarat were also given in this box.

