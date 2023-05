videoDetails

Government of Pakistan announced... PTI's 'Captain' will be arrested again on May 17!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 12, 2023, 05:24 PM IST

Rana Sanaullah, a minister in the Government of Pakistan, has given a very big statement on the arrest of Imran Khan. He has again spoken of arresting Imran Khan on May 17. However, the Islamabad High Court has stayed Imran's arrest till May 17.