Hamas Commander Osama Almazini killed in Israeli attack

|Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 06:50 AM IST
Israel Vs Palestine Fighting: Today is the 10th day of war between Israel and Hamas. Meanwhile, Hamas commander Osama Almazini has been killed in the Israeli attack. Know what is the current situation in this report.
