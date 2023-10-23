trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2678934
Hamas makes huge claim amid conflict with Israel

|Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 02:38 PM IST
Israel Palestine War: On the 17th day of the Hamas-Israel war, Hamas has made a big claim. Hamas has claimed to have killed about 60 people in the Israeli rocket attack.
Israel Palestine Conflict death toll crosses 6000 mark
play icon11:22
Israel Palestine Conflict death toll crosses 6000 mark
Martyr Lakshman's mother starts weeping seeing her dead son
play icon1:46
Martyr Lakshman's mother starts weeping seeing her dead son
Samajwadi Party Workers offers big gift to Akhilesh Yadav on his birthday
play icon6:25
Samajwadi Party Workers offers big gift to Akhilesh Yadav on his birthday
Netanyahu warns Hezbollah amid Israel Hamas Conflict
play icon3:38
Netanyahu warns Hezbollah amid Israel Hamas Conflict
Netanyahu makes big statement over Israel Palestine Conflict
play icon4:34
Netanyahu makes big statement over Israel Palestine Conflict

