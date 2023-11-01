trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2682635
Hamas makes huge statement on Israel Hostage Release

|Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 08:20 AM IST
Israel Hostage Released: It has been 26 days since the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. Meanwhile, Hamas has made a big announcement regarding the release of hostages. Hamas says many hostages will be released.
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Dozens killed in Israel attack on 26th day of war
Dozens killed in Israel attack on 26th day of war
Commerical LPG Price witnesses heavy surge
Commerical LPG Price witnesses heavy surge
Know your horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Know your horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Know glory of Karwa Chauth from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Know glory of Karwa Chauth from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin

