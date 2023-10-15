trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2675671
NewsVideos
videoDetails

“Heart-breaking”: US Pop star Madonna addresses Israel-Palestine conflict during her concert

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 02:20 PM IST
US pop superstar Madonna on October 14 kicked off the first leg of her Celebration Tour concert in London and addressed the situation in the Middle East. Speaking to the audience, the 65-year-old singer talked about the “heartbreak” of watching what was happening in Israel and Palestine.
Follow Us

All Videos

Delhi: Devotees offer prayers at Chhattarpur Temple on first day of Navratri
play icon3:44
Delhi: Devotees offer prayers at Chhattarpur Temple on first day of Navratri
“The world is silent...”: Asaduddin Owaisi on Israel-Palestine conflict
play icon2:6
“The world is silent...”: Asaduddin Owaisi on Israel-Palestine conflict
Heart-rending interview of sister of girl abducted by Hamas during the Nova party
play icon7:27
Heart-rending interview of sister of girl abducted by Hamas during the Nova party
Are you ready? Israeli PM Netanyahu boosts morale of Israeli troops at Gaza border
play icon3:34
Are you ready? Israeli PM Netanyahu boosts morale of Israeli troops at Gaza border
Israel- Palestine war| Tanks roll up at border areas as Israel prepares for ground assault on Gaza
play icon3:2
Israel- Palestine war| Tanks roll up at border areas as Israel prepares for ground assault on Gaza

Trending Videos

Delhi: Devotees offer prayers at Chhattarpur Temple on first day of Navratri
play icon3:44
Delhi: Devotees offer prayers at Chhattarpur Temple on first day of Navratri
“The world is silent...”: Asaduddin Owaisi on Israel-Palestine conflict
play icon2:6
“The world is silent...”: Asaduddin Owaisi on Israel-Palestine conflict
Heart-rending interview of sister of girl abducted by Hamas during the Nova party
play icon7:27
Heart-rending interview of sister of girl abducted by Hamas during the Nova party
Are you ready? Israeli PM Netanyahu boosts morale of Israeli troops at Gaza border
play icon3:34
Are you ready? Israeli PM Netanyahu boosts morale of Israeli troops at Gaza border
Israel- Palestine war| Tanks roll up at border areas as Israel prepares for ground assault on Gaza
play icon3:2
Israel- Palestine war| Tanks roll up at border areas as Israel prepares for ground assault on Gaza