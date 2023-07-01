trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629241
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Heavy floods in China wreak havoc in many cities

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 12:06 PM IST
Heavy rains created havoc in China. Because of which many provinces have been flooded and many roads have been submerged by flood water.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

play icon2:16
"India's Dominance In Digital Transactions Has Become Our Identity": PM Modi Bats For Digital India
Uniform Civil Code: UCC will be 'launched' from 'North' direction, why does the opposition object to UCC?
play icon4:43
Uniform Civil Code: UCC will be 'launched' from 'North' direction, why does the opposition object to UCC?
25 Passengers Charred To Dead As Bus Catches Fire On Samruddhi Expressway
play icon2:40
25 Passengers Charred To Dead As Bus Catches Fire On Samruddhi Expressway
BREAKING NEWS: The prices of green vegetables including tomato increased due to rain, prices doubled in 7 days
play icon4:6
BREAKING NEWS: The prices of green vegetables including tomato increased due to rain, prices doubled in 7 days
Union Home Minister Amit Shah On The Steps Implemented Under The Leadership Of PM Modi
play icon0:50
Union Home Minister Amit Shah On The Steps Implemented Under The Leadership Of PM Modi
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

play icon2:16
"India's Dominance In Digital Transactions Has Become Our Identity": PM Modi Bats For Digital India
Uniform Civil Code: UCC will be 'launched' from 'North' direction, why does the opposition object to UCC?
play icon4:43
Uniform Civil Code: UCC will be 'launched' from 'North' direction, why does the opposition object to UCC?
25 Passengers Charred To Dead As Bus Catches Fire On Samruddhi Expressway
play icon2:40
25 Passengers Charred To Dead As Bus Catches Fire On Samruddhi Expressway
BREAKING NEWS: The prices of green vegetables including tomato increased due to rain, prices doubled in 7 days
play icon4:6
BREAKING NEWS: The prices of green vegetables including tomato increased due to rain, prices doubled in 7 days
Union Home Minister Amit Shah On The Steps Implemented Under The Leadership Of PM Modi
play icon0:50
Union Home Minister Amit Shah On The Steps Implemented Under The Leadership Of PM Modi
China,China flood,China Floods,flood,flood in china,china flood news,china flood news today,China flooding,floods in China,China news,china floods today,china flood today,floods china,Floods,southern china floods,china flood video,flooding in china,flash flood china,floods hit china,China Dam,world news,Hindi News,Zee News,heavy rain in china,live news,China Battles Extreme Weather,