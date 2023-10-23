trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2678799
Hezbollah releases a new video message, gives big threat to Israel

Oct 23, 2023
Hezbollah New Video: It has been 17 days since the war between Israel and Hamas, but Israel's rocket and missile attacks on Gaza are not stopping. Meanwhile, Hezbollah has released a new video message. Hezbollah has threatened Israel through this video
