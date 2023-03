videoDetails

Huge Uproar ahead of Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan's Arrest

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 08:52 AM IST

Clash between Imran's supporters and police underway in Lahore, ahead of Imran Khan's arrest. Firing Incident has taken place once again in Zaman Park. At the same time, incidents of arson have also come to the fore from many locations.