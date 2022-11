ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Is India vs Pakistan final possible?

| Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 09:28 PM IST

In the last league match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, the Indian team defeated Zimbabwe by 71 runs. India has already qualified for the semi-finals. Let us tell you that the teams of Pakistan and New Zealand will compete in Sydney on 9 November. Team India will face England on November 10 in Adelaide.