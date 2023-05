videoDetails

Imran Khan and Shehbaz Sharif's hand in destroying Pakistan, watch video

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 15, 2023, 05:43 PM IST

Ruckus continues outside the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Protesters have tried to enter the SC in the capital Islamabad. PDM and JUI workers have created a huge ruckus. See in the video how the workers of the party supporting PM Shehbaz Sharif have attacked the Supreme Court.