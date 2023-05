videoDetails

Imran Khan Arrest: Imran Khan can remain in custody for 14 days?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 10, 2023, 02:26 PM IST

After the arrest of Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan on Tuesday, supporters have taken a big step and attacked and set fire to Pakistan's army headquarters. Internet has been suspended in Pakistan till further orders following the violence. Now there is news that Imran Khan can be produced at any time.