Imran Khan PC: Imran says 3 people made plan to kill me

| Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 10:12 PM IST

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan was publicly attacked during Azadi march yesterday. For the first time after the attack, Imran Khan told through a press conference that he was aware of the Wazirabad attack. He further said that 3 people made a plan to kill me.