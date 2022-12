videoDetails

IND Vs BAN: Ishan Kishan Breaks Chris Gayle's World Record

| Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 04:42 PM IST

Team India's young batsman Ishan Kishan has broken Chris Gayle's record today. In the ongoing third ODI between India and Bangladesh, the brilliant performance of Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli has been seen. Ishan has become the fourth player of India to score 200 runs.