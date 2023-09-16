trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2663166
NewsVideos
videoDetails

India-Canada FTA ‘stalled’, days after PM Modi talked tough on Khalistan issue with Justin Trudeau

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 16, 2023, 01:25 PM IST
Days after Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s India visit for G20 Leaders’ Summit, the negotiations for a free trade agreement between India-Canada have been stalled
Follow Us

All Videos

Shah Rukh Khan reveals ‘real heroes’ behind ‘Jawan’ as he celebrates success of the blockbuster
play icon4:21
Shah Rukh Khan reveals ‘real heroes’ behind ‘Jawan’ as he celebrates success of the blockbuster
Mathura Truck-Car Accident: Fierce collision between bus and car in Mathura, 3 dead
play icon2:26
Mathura Truck-Car Accident: Fierce collision between bus and car in Mathura, 3 dead
Gujrat Stone Pelting On Shravan Procession: Stone pelting on Shivaji's ride, huge tension
play icon5:31
Gujrat Stone Pelting On Shravan Procession: Stone pelting on Shivaji's ride, huge tension
Three-storey building collapses in Dombivli, one body recovered, rescue operation underway
play icon0:55
Three-storey building collapses in Dombivli, one body recovered, rescue operation underway
Indian Army begins 4th day of counter-terror operation | Anantnag Encounter
play icon1:29
Indian Army begins 4th day of counter-terror operation | Anantnag Encounter

Trending Videos

Shah Rukh Khan reveals ‘real heroes’ behind ‘Jawan’ as he celebrates success of the blockbuster
play icon4:21
Shah Rukh Khan reveals ‘real heroes’ behind ‘Jawan’ as he celebrates success of the blockbuster
Mathura Truck-Car Accident: Fierce collision between bus and car in Mathura, 3 dead
play icon2:26
Mathura Truck-Car Accident: Fierce collision between bus and car in Mathura, 3 dead
Gujrat Stone Pelting On Shravan Procession: Stone pelting on Shivaji's ride, huge tension
play icon5:31
Gujrat Stone Pelting On Shravan Procession: Stone pelting on Shivaji's ride, huge tension
Three-storey building collapses in Dombivli, one body recovered, rescue operation underway
play icon0:55
Three-storey building collapses in Dombivli, one body recovered, rescue operation underway
Indian Army begins 4th day of counter-terror operation | Anantnag Encounter
play icon1:29
Indian Army begins 4th day of counter-terror operation | Anantnag Encounter