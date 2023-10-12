trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674386
India launches Operation Ajay to get back stranded Indians from Israel

|Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 02:58 PM IST
Israel Humas War Latest Update: There is a continuous war going on between Israel and Hamas. Both are retaliating against each other. In such a situation, many Indians living there are trapped in the war situation, to save them the Government of India has launched Operation Ajay. Let us tell you that Foreign Minister S Jai Shankar will also support in this operation.
