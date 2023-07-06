trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631542
NewsVideos
videoDetails

“India most sought-after player on global stage” Top White House official lauds PM Modi’s leadership

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 12:35 PM IST
Indo-Pacific Coordinator of US National Security Council Kurt Campbell on July 06 praised India citing that the country has become the most sought-after player on global stage. Speaking to ANI, he said, “I think, we together, successfully took this critical bilateral relationship to the next level.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Ajit Pawar in danger?
play icon5:37
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Ajit Pawar in danger?
Shivraj Singh Chouhan washes feet, seeks apology from Sidhi victim at CM’s residence in Bhopal
play icon1:13
Shivraj Singh Chouhan washes feet, seeks apology from Sidhi victim at CM’s residence in Bhopal
“Deeply regrettable event…” USNSC official condemns arson attack by pro-Khalistanis at Indian Consulate
play icon0:56
“Deeply regrettable event…” USNSC official condemns arson attack by pro-Khalistanis at Indian Consulate
Delhi Police Special Cell arrests ‘contract killer’ Kamil following encounter
play icon1:13
Delhi Police Special Cell arrests ‘contract killer’ Kamil following encounter
Vegetable prices soar in Delhi due to heavy rains
play icon2:35
Vegetable prices soar in Delhi due to heavy rains
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Ajit Pawar in danger?
play icon5:37
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Ajit Pawar in danger?
Shivraj Singh Chouhan washes feet, seeks apology from Sidhi victim at CM’s residence in Bhopal
play icon1:13
Shivraj Singh Chouhan washes feet, seeks apology from Sidhi victim at CM’s residence in Bhopal
“Deeply regrettable event…” USNSC official condemns arson attack by pro-Khalistanis at Indian Consulate
play icon0:56
“Deeply regrettable event…” USNSC official condemns arson attack by pro-Khalistanis at Indian Consulate
Delhi Police Special Cell arrests ‘contract killer’ Kamil following encounter
play icon1:13
Delhi Police Special Cell arrests ‘contract killer’ Kamil following encounter
Vegetable prices soar in Delhi due to heavy rains
play icon2:35
Vegetable prices soar in Delhi due to heavy rains