Indian Prime Minister to leave for UAE Visit today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 09:12 AM IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on UAE visit today. He will address NRIs during his UAE visit. While on the other hand, tomorrow he will inaugurate a Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi. Know in detail in this report what will be PM Modi's program today.

