Indonesia: Sumatra Island hit by 7.3 earthquake, tsunami warning issued

| Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 12:55 PM IST

Indonesia's earthquake-sensitive Sumatra Island was hit by an earthquake of a devastating scale April 4. The 7.3 magnitude earthquake has triggered a tsunami warning from Indonesia's geophysics agency. A number of aftershocks were detected later, and some registered about 4 magnitude, the data showed.