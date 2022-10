Interpol's 90th General Assembly: Pak officials silent on Dawood, Hafiz Saeed's question

| Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 04:55 PM IST

The 90th General Assembly of Interpol will be held from 18 to 21 October. The conference started with the address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Delegations from 195 member countries of Interpol are attending this meeting, including officials from Pakistan. On the first day of the conference, Pakistani officials had to go through questions on terrorist Hafiz Saeed and underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.