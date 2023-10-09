trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2672909
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi Congratulates Palestinians On 'Victory' After Attack On Israel

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 02:16 PM IST
Iranian President Raisi congratulated Palestinian militant groups for barbaric attack on Israel. Raisi termed the 'operation' as an act of self-defence by Palestinians. He described this as "victory" after one of the bloodiest attacks in Israel's history.
Israel preparing to intensify attacks on Hamas
play icon3:10
Israel preparing to intensify attacks on Hamas
Plot Thickens! China Angle In Nijjar Killing Surfaced. Blockbuster Claims By Independent Blogger
play icon3:35
Plot Thickens! China Angle In Nijjar Killing Surfaced. Blockbuster Claims By Independent Blogger
Biden Offers Support To Netanyahu, Says 'US Will Always Have Israel's Back'
play icon2:5
Biden Offers Support To Netanyahu, Says ‘US Will Always Have Israel’s Back’
Israel's representative makes huge statement on Israel-Hamas Conflict
play icon3:2
Israel's representative makes huge statement on Israel-Hamas Conflict
"Above 100 hostages in Gaza including children and women…" Israel's Alma Founder Sarit Zehavi
play icon2:58
“Above 100 hostages in Gaza including children and women…” Israel’s Alma Founder Sarit Zehavi

