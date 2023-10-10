trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2673190
Israel destroys 150 locations of Hamas in 3 hours

|Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 06:40 AM IST
Israel Hamas War News Today: Big news is being received regarding Israel-Hamas war. Hamas is continuously bombing Hamas targets. About 150 places have been destroyed in 3 hours. Israel has bombed Hamas throughout the night.
Israel Hits '500 Hamas Targets' In Strikes
Israel Hits '500 Hamas Targets' In Strikes
Shoaib Akhtar's big statement on Kohli and KL Rahul's batting against Australia
Shoaib Akhtar's big statement on Kohli and KL Rahul's batting against Australia
Israel shaken by Hamas rocket attacks
Israel shaken by Hamas rocket attacks
Baat Pate Ki: America sent its most dangerous warship to Israel
Baat Pate Ki: America sent its most dangerous warship to Israel
DNA: American newspaper's big claim on Hamas attack
DNA: American newspaper's big claim on Hamas attack

