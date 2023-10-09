trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2672740
Israel destroys Hamas' 3-storey headquarters amid war

Oct 09, 2023
Israel Hamas War News Today: Another big news is coming out amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. For the last 48 hours, severe attacks have been going on in both the countries. Meanwhile, Israel has launched a major attack on the 3-storey headquarters of Hamas. To know the news in detail, see this report.
