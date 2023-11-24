trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691724
Israel-Hamas War: IDF Reveals 'Secret' Tunnel Beneath Shifa Hospital Operated By Hamas

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 11:45 AM IST
Israeli forces stepped up their ground operation in Gaza as the conflict with Palestine showing no signs of ceasefire. IDF continued to demolish Hamas’ strategic targets, ‘secret’ tunnels destroying its military equipment.
