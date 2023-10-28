trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2681080
Israel makes new strategy to attack Hamas

|Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 02:20 PM IST
Sponge Bomb Israel Attack: Today is the 22nd day of the war between Hamas and Israel. Meanwhile, Israel has now started ground attacks on Gaza Strip. meanwhile. Israel has made a new strategy to attack Hamas. Now Israel will attack Hamas with sponge bombs. Know in detail in this report what is sponge bomb.
