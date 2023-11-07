trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685348
Israel Warns Hezbollah amid conflict with Hamas

Nov 07, 2023
It has been 32 days since the war between Israel and Hamas has began. Meanwhile, Israel's attack on Hamas are underway. As per latest report, Israel attacked 450 locations of Hamas last night. Meanwhile, Netanyahu's advisor has given a strong warning to Hezbollah. Know what Israel said in detail in this report.
