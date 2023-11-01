trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2682775
Israeli army air strikes in Lebanon

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 01:40 PM IST
Israel Hamas War: It has been 26 days since the war between Hamas and Israel. Meanwhile, Israel has intensified ground attacks on Hamas. Hamas has retaliated strongly to Israel's ground attacks. Hamas has fired anti-tank missiles against tank attacks.
