Jammu Kashmir: Pakistani conspiracy exposed before G20

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 21, 2023, 11:14 PM IST

A major change has been made in the program of the G-20 conference meeting in Jammu and Kashmir in view of the shadow of terrorists. During the G20 meeting in Gulmarg, terrorist organizations had planned to carry out an attack like 26/11.