Javeria Khanum, And Her Indian Fiancé Sameer Khan Share Their ‘Border-blurring’ Love Story

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 02:05 PM IST
A Pakistani woman named Javeria Khanum arrived in India (at the Attari-Wagah border) to marry her fiancé Sameer Khan on, a Kolkata resident on December 05. She was welcomed in India to the beats of 'dhol'.
