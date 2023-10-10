trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2673356
Joe Biden makes big statement on Israel Palestine War

|Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 01:22 PM IST
Joe Biden Big Statement on Israel Hamas War: US President Joe Biden has now made a big statement on this war. Biden said that 11 of our citizens have died. Hamas' attack is like ISIS.
