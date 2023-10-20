trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2677547
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Joe Biden makes huge claim on Gaza Hospital Attack

|Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 07:26 AM IST
Gaza Hospital Attack: US President Joe Biden makes big statement over Gaza Hospital Attack. Biden said, 'The IDF did not attack Gazapathi hospital. Hamas is killing women and children.
Follow Us

All Videos

Watch TOP 100 News of the Day | 20th October 2023
play icon10:56
Watch TOP 100 News of the Day | 20th October 2023
Israel Hamas War Update: Gaza will be destroyed in 24 hours?
play icon6:22
Israel Hamas War Update: Gaza will be destroyed in 24 hours?
Pakistani players in support of Hamas!
play icon35:4
Pakistani players in support of Hamas!
Iran's big mistake in Israel-Hamas War?
play icon6:2
Iran's big mistake in Israel-Hamas War?
Iran made a mistake in the war!
play icon2:13
Iran made a mistake in the war!

Trending Videos

Watch TOP 100 News of the Day | 20th October 2023
play icon10:56
Watch TOP 100 News of the Day | 20th October 2023
Israel Hamas War Update: Gaza will be destroyed in 24 hours?
play icon6:22
Israel Hamas War Update: Gaza will be destroyed in 24 hours?
Pakistani players in support of Hamas!
play icon35:4
Pakistani players in support of Hamas!
Iran's big mistake in Israel-Hamas War?
play icon6:2
Iran's big mistake in Israel-Hamas War?
Iran made a mistake in the war!
play icon2:13
Iran made a mistake in the war!
Gaza Hospital Attack: US President Joe Biden makes big statement over Gaza Hospital Attack. Biden said,The IDF did not attack Gazapathi hospital. Hamas is killing women and children.,