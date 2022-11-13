NewsVideos

Joe Biden Thanks Columbia Instead Of Cambodia At ASEAN Summit

|Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 08:20 AM IST
American President Joe Biden made a big mistake at the ASEAN Summit. Joe Biden said thanks to Columbia instead of Cambodia.

