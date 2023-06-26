NewsVideos
videoDetails

Johnny Moore attacks over Barack Obama's statement,says, 'Don't waste time criticizing India'

|Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 01:20 PM IST
Johnny Moore on Barack Obama: Johnny Moore's statement has come to the fore on former US President Barack Obama's statement on the security of Muslims in India. He retorted strongly and said, 'Don't waste time criticizing India. Put energy in praising India.

All Videos

Traffic jam for several kilometers after the sudden flood in Himachal's Mandi
play icon2:31
Traffic jam for several kilometers after the sudden flood in Himachal's Mandi
Heavy floods and rains wreak havoc in hilly areas
play icon3:34
Heavy floods and rains wreak havoc in hilly areas
Robbery incident in Pragati Maidan Tunnel, miscreants looted Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint
play icon4:44
Robbery incident in Pragati Maidan Tunnel, miscreants looted Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint
On Camera, 4 Men Rob Car At Gunpoint, the Theft was Captured on a Cam in Delhi's 1.5 km-Long Tunnel
play icon0:52
On Camera, 4 Men Rob Car At Gunpoint, the Theft was Captured on a Cam in Delhi's 1.5 km-Long Tunnel
Women Wrestlers' tweets against Brij Bhushan Singh
play icon2:58
Women Wrestlers' tweets against Brij Bhushan Singh

Trending Videos

Traffic jam for several kilometers after the sudden flood in Himachal's Mandi
play icon2:31
Traffic jam for several kilometers after the sudden flood in Himachal's Mandi
Heavy floods and rains wreak havoc in hilly areas
play icon3:34
Heavy floods and rains wreak havoc in hilly areas
Robbery incident in Pragati Maidan Tunnel, miscreants looted Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint
play icon4:44
Robbery incident in Pragati Maidan Tunnel, miscreants looted Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint
On Camera, 4 Men Rob Car At Gunpoint, the Theft was Captured on a Cam in Delhi's 1.5 km-Long Tunnel
play icon0:52
On Camera, 4 Men Rob Car At Gunpoint, the Theft was Captured on a Cam in Delhi's 1.5 km-Long Tunnel
Women Wrestlers' tweets against Brij Bhushan Singh
play icon2:58
Women Wrestlers' tweets against Brij Bhushan Singh
Johnny Moore on Barack Obama,Barack Obama,barack obama on modi,barack obama on india,Obama,obama on modi,obama interview,obama on india,Obama speech,obama breaking,obama on narendra modi,India,barack obama on indian muslim,barack obama comment on indian muslims,obama on indian muslims,obama statement on india,obama on muslim minority in india,barack obama on indian muslims,barack obama on pm modi us visit,barack obama on religious minority in india,Zee News,