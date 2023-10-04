trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670583
Justin Trudeau makes huge statement over India's action on Nijjar Case

Oct 04, 2023
India Canada Latest News: Amid the India-Canada dispute, the Indian government took action and ordered 40 Canadian diplomats to leave India. Regarding which a big statement of Justin Trudeau has come out. Trudeau said he does not want to escalate the dispute with India further.
