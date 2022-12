videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: General SP Sinha's big claim on 1971 war

| Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 11:55 PM IST

On this day in the year 1971, Pakistani Army Chief General Aamir Abdullah Khan Niazi along with his 93 thousand soldiers surrendered unconditionally in front of Lieutenant General Jagjit Singh Arora. Arora was leading the joint force of Indian Army and Mukti Bahini in this war. Watch the big debate in Kasam Samvidhan Ki, 'Is Pakistan afraid that India will break Pak again?'