Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Pakistan's 'Anti Hindu' plan?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 11:42 PM IST

Hundreds of innocent people have lost their lives in the valley due to Pakistan sponsored terrorism. Pakistan itself has entered the condition of poverty. TTP has openly challenged the Pakistani government and the army to stake claim to form the government. See in Kasam Samvidhan Ki, for which 'justice' the Hindus are on target?