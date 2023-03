videoDetails

Marriyum Aurangzeb accuses of using Gilgit-Baltistan Force against Punjab Police

| Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 10:39 AM IST

Pakistan's Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb makes big statement over arrest of Imran Khan. Making huge allegation, Maryam said, 'Gilgit-Baltistan Force is being used against the Punjab Police to prevent the arrest of Imran Khan'.