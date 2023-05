videoDetails

Maryam Nawaz Sharif furious at Pakistan CJI over Imran Khan Release order

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 12, 2023, 09:02 AM IST

Maryam Nawaz Sharif, daughter of Nawaz Sharif, angry with the order of the release of former PM of Pakistan Imran Khan, raged on the Chief Justice. Angered by the order, Maryam gave a big statement saying, 'CJP is responsible for the attack on the institution'.