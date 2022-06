Namaste India: Now preparing to send robot into space

Now there is a preparation to send the robot to space. Robot is practicing near Mount Etna volcano in Italy. These robots are being prepared to send to the moon.

| Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 10:20 AM IST

