Namaste India: The conspiracy to repeat the Uri attack failed, a big success against terrorism

| Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 11:42 AM IST

In Jammu and Kashmir, the terrorists once again hatched a nefarious plan for a major attack like Uri, which was foiled by the alert soldiers of the army. It is being told that at two o'clock when the army personnel were sleeping in the camp, the terrorists started a suicide attack under the cover of darkness, bad weather and thick bushes.